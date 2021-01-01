Maruti Suzuki sales grow 15% YoY in December at 1,40,754 units

Passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales in December at 1,40,754 units compared with 1,22,784 units in corresponding month last year.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company recorded more than four per cent sales at 24,927 units (23,883 units).

In the compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire), sales grew 18 per cent YoY to 77,641 units (65,673 units).

In the utility segment (Brezza, Erita, XL6), sales grew eight per cent YoY to 25,701 units (23,808 units).

However, sales of the mid-sedan Ciaz declined 29 per cent YoY to 1,270 units (1,786 units).