Maruti Suzuki sales up 22% in August

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Tuesday, reported domestic sales of 1,13,033 units during August, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY), when compared to 93,173 units in the same month last year.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 19,709 units during the month, up 95 per cent Y-o-Y against 10,123 units in the corresponding month last year.

The compact segment (WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Tour S, Dzire) also grew 14 per cent YoY to 61,956 units during August when compared to 54,274 units in the same month the previous year.

Sales of utility vehicles (Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6) segment also grew by 13 per cent YoY to 21,030 units last month against 18,522 units in August 2019.

It is to be noted that last year the market was down around the same time because of various economic factors and, therefore, the base was low.