Maruti Suzuki sales up 2.5 per cent in December 2019

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a 2.5 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) in its domestic sales at 1,22,784 units in December 2019 as compared with 1,19,804 units in same month previous year.
The compact segment (like new WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire) contributed the most with 65,673 units during the month, up 28 per cent YoY as against 51,346 units in December 2018.
Utility segment (like Ertiga, XL6 and Vitara Brezza) also grew by around 18 per cent to 23,808 units in December 2019 as compared with 20,225 units in corresponding month the previous year.
However, sales of the Mini segment (like Alto, S-Presso) declined by around 14 per cent to 23,883 units last month as against 27,649 units in December 2018.
