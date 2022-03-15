Maruti Suzuki sells 1-million S-CNG vehicles since 2010

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said its S-CNG vehicles have clocked sales of one-million units cumulatively since 2010.

The company offers the largest portfolio of nine S-CNG vehicles in the personal and commercial segment — Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Dzire Tour-S.

“As a company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL.

The S-CNG vehicles are integrated from the first stage itself to deliver safety, performance, durability and high fuel efficiency, the company said.

“Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations, making CNG more accessible to people. With the government’s target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust," Ayukawa said, adding that as a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles.