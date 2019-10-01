Maruti Suzuki sells 1,10,454 passenger vehicles in September

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has sold 1,10,454 passenger vehicles in September in the domestic market, down 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 1,51,512 units in the same month last year.

In the mini segment including newly launched S-Presso, Alto, the company sold 20,085 units during the month down 42 per cent as against 34,971 units in September 2018. In the compact segment (New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire), MSIL sold 57,179 units in September, down 23 per cent as compared with 74,011 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company sold only 1,715 units of its mid-size sedan Ciaz, which declined by more than 72 per cent YoY as compared with 6,246 units in September last year. In the utility vehicle segment including Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, the company sold 21,526 units in September, a marginal decline YoY as compared with 21,639 units in September 2018.