Maruti Suzuki sells 50,000 units of Super Carry in 3 years of launch

Maruti Suzuki has sold 50,000 units of the Super Carry, its mini truck, within three years of launch.

The company said the mini-truck offers power and mileage, and is backed by extensive service support.

“Within a short span of three years Super Carry has created a niche for itself. Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation. The second best-selling mini-truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle market, Super Carry has created a brand name for itself,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.

The company said Super Carry has a strong lineage, given Suzuki Motor Corporation’s (Japan) expertise in the light commercial vehicle segment.