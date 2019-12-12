Companies

Maruti Suzuki sells 50,000 units of Super Carry in 3 years of launch

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Maruti Suzuki has sold 50,000 units of the Super Carry, its mini truck, within three years of launch.

The company said the mini-truck offers power and mileage, and is backed by extensive service support.

“Within a short span of three years Super Carry has created a niche for itself. Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation. The second best-selling mini-truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle market, Super Carry has created a brand name for itself,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.

The company said Super Carry has a strong lineage, given Suzuki Motor Corporation’s (Japan) expertise in the light commercial vehicle segment.

