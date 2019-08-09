Maruti Suzuki to launch Xl6 premium MPV on August 21; bookings open

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it has started bookings of the upcoming premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) XL6 at ₹.11,000 and the official launch will happen on August 21.

The premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki will soon drive into Nexa showrooms across the country, the company said in a statement.

Powered by the K15 BSVI petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology, the XL6 will be offered across two variant levels with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, it said.

"The XL6 is an exclusive six-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved and discerning Nexa customers. With XL6, we bring Nexa’s first premium MPV, which is high on comfort and convenience along with an array of safety features,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said.

Key features

Conceptualised on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform, the XL6 comes equipped with Nexa safety shield which includes dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), front seatbelts with ore-tensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP ), high speed warning alert, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment, the company said.

It will have some exquisite features like second-row plush captain seats, SmartPlay Studio with seamless smartphone connectivity, cruise control and many more. The XL6 has been conceptualised considering the modern customer in mind who craves for style, space and sophistication, it added.