Maruti Suzuki starts bookings of S-Cross petrol SUV

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it has started bookings for the new S-Cross with 1.5 litre K-Series BS6 petrol engine and equipped with next generation Smart Hybrid technology.

Customers can book the car both online and at Nexa showrooms with an initial payment of ₹11,000, the company said in a statement.

With a strong stance and sophisticated interiors, the new S-Cross will offer a host of features including an advanced new infotainment system, it said.

The company had discontinued the diesel S-Cross with the BS VI norms kicking in earlier this year (April) as MSIL does not have a BS VI diesel engine yet.

“S-Cross enjoys a special place in the Nexa portfolio as its flagship product and has been appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design. With our relentless innovations, we are optimistic that the S-Cross petrol will be yet another testament for our customer’s confidence and trust,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.

Safety norms

Tested at Maruti Suzuki’s Rohtak R&D facility, the S-Cross petrol is compliant with advanced safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety, he said.

The next generation dual battery Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery aligns with the company’s commitment to offer a wide range of green vehicles.

The S-Cross petrol will further strengthen the company’s position in the premium urban SUV segment, the company added.