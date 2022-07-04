Maruti Suzuki subscribe model completes two years, clocks 800 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the unique programme of owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle without buying it, has completed two successful years, the company said on Monday.

It was an initiative tailor made for Maruti Suzuki’s aspirational buyers for a hassle-free car ownership experience, it said adding that the company has seen a growth from over 180 customers in the initial 12 months of launch, to over 1,600 customers in the next 12 months, with a growth performance of nearly 800 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscription programme allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car.

The modern consumer is living a fast-paced life, where he/she prefer having flexible options when it comes to buying valuable assets. Launched in 2020, during peak of pandemic, Maruti Suzuki Subscription Programme revolutionised the way in which people can own a car, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited..

The interest shown by consumers for the Subscribe Programme has helped it grow the network from 15 cities in 2021 to 20 cities in 2022, he said.

Four partners

To ensure the best offers for the customers, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with four partners including ORIX, Myles, ALD Automotive and Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers flexible tenure and subscription options starting from one year, a fixed monthly rental which covers insurance (new and renewal), service and maintenance cost, vehicle usage charges, roadside assistance as well and a host of other benefits to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience.

It also allows to upgrade or change the car and experience new ones from the wide range of Maruti Suzuki cars. Customers have the flexibility to choose between a White Plate Subscription and Black Plate Subscription options, as per their needs.

A White Plate Subscription is one wherein vehicle is registered in customer’s name and hypothecated to Maruti Suzuki’s Subscription partner. In a Black Plate Subscription, vehicle is registered under commercial application in name of the Subscription partner.

Maruti Suzuki has also launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that served as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates.