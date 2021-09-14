Maruti Suzuki Swift sales touch the 25-lakh mark

Reigning over Indian roads for more than 16 years, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback Swift has clocked cumulative sales of 25 lakh units till now.

With its launch in 2005, Swift had created the premium hatchback segment in the country and has been a driver’s delight for more than three generations, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The number one selling car of fiscal year 2020-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.

The recently launched Swift 2021 has the K-Series 1.2L dual jet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop and honeycomb mesh grille, he said.

Available in manual (MT) and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission variants, it offers fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l and 23.76 km/l, respectively.

“With more than 52 per cent customers below the age of 35, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers. We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers,” Srivastava added.