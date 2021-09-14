Maruti Suzuki Swift sales touch the 25-lakh mark

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Reigning over Indian roads for more than 16 years, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback Swift has clocked cumulative sales of 25 lakh units till now.
With its launch in 2005, Swift had created the premium hatchback segment in the country and has been a driver’s delight for more than three generations, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Maruti Suzuki posts net profit of ₹475-crore in first quarter
“The number one selling car of fiscal year 2020-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.
The recently launched Swift 2021 has the K-Series 1.2L dual jet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop and honeycomb mesh grille, he said.
Maruti Suzuki launches sixth cohort of MAIL programme
Available in manual (MT) and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission variants, it offers fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l and 23.76 km/l, respectively.
“With more than 52 per cent customers below the age of 35, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers. We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers,” Srivastava added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...