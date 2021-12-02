Companies

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 02, 2021

Maruti said that the increase shall vary for different models

Country’s largest passenger vehicles manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it will hike prices from January across models, due to increase in input costs over the past year.

“Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike,” MSIL said in a filing to BSE.

“The price rise has been planned in January, 2022. The increase shall vary for different models,” it added.

Other companies may also follow suit.

