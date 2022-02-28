Maruti Suzuki to offer genuine accessories online in 100+ cities

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said that its genuine accessories can now be ordered online in 100+ cities across India through Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) website.

The initiative offers an end-to-end Maruti Suzuki genuine car accessories buying solution with the option of home installation, the company said in a statement.

Presently, over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories are available online and will be expanded to include more products, it said.

“Changing times and customer preferences have ushered radical changes in the way today’s customers’ shop. Increasingly online buying is the preferred mode of purchase. Maruti Suzuki draws inspiration from these changing customer behaviours and therefore we have digitised 24 out of 26 touchpoints of customers’ car buying journey," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

Data suggests that over 30 per cent of customers prefer to buy car accessories online for their car enhancement. Maruti Suzuki’s initiative is aligned with the changing trends and customer needs for digital buying, he said.

Phygital buying experience

"The availability of MSGA online is in line with our aim to offer a seamless ‘Phygital’ buying experience to customers. The website enables a hassle-free experience for the customers to buy MSGA from the comfort of their homes," he added.

The MSGA website offers user-friendly experience and allows customers to order accessories based on the vehicle model, variant and product category.

They can choose to make the payment through a digital payment gateway with payment mode of their choice. Option of accessory fitment at home or at dealer’s location is available to the customers, they can choose any option as per their preference for a seamless purchase experience.