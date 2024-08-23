Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said that it will launch 100 Nexa Studios by end of 2024-25, a new format of showroom to cater to the tier-II and III markets, which contribute to 32-35 per cent of its total sales.

Both Nexa and Nexa Studio combined, the company targets to reach the milestone of 650 Nexa sales outlets by the end of FY 2024-25, it said.

With Nexa Studio, MSIL is targeting cities where the sales potential is 25-30 cars and bearing that in mind, the Nexa Studio will have a two car display. It will have a delivery area, one bay workshop, customer lounge.

This endeavour is to extend the same Nexa experience to customers in the tier II and III cities, only optimising the size of the Nexa showroom, the company said adding that it will be equipped with sales, service and apares, addressing various facets of the customer journey.

MSIL inaugurated its 500th Nexa sales outlet in Bengaluru on Friday and with this, its sales network (Arena, Nexa and Commercial) now extends to 3,925 outlets covering 2,577 towns and cities. The first Nexa showroom was started in August 2015 and over the past nine years, NEXA has emerged as the fastest growing channel, it added.

“One of the biggest reasons for customer satisfaction is proximity of network and buying experience at our sales outlets. As India is growing, the customer preferences are evolving. So, our continued focus is to surpass these preferences through our products and by offering them the best buying experience,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

In FY 23-24, with sales of over 5.61 lakh vehicles, Nexa posted a growth of 54 per cent over the previous financial year. Nexa accounts for almost 30 per cent of MSIL’s domestic sales and cars including Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto are retailed through its channel.

