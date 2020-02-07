Companies

Maruti Suzuki unveils new Ignis with an ‘SUV character’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

The BS-VI-compliant model will be launched later this month

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), India’s largest passenger-car maker, on Friday unveiled the new BS-VI-compliant Ignis, which will be launched later this month.

With a redesigned front fascia, a wide and tough rear appearance and high seating, the company has added an ‘SUV character’ to the car, supplemented by a striking rear spoiler and roof rails.

“Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy driveability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said during the unveiling of the model at the Auto Expo.

New features

The new Ignis sports features such as a front grille with U-shaped motif and bold skid-plate detailing on bumpers on its exteriors, to provide a stable stance.

Inside, it has a spacious cabin with a distinct dual-tone ivory interiors and a new, modern seat fabric pattern. It comes with a 17.78-cm SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud, and offers features such as live traffic updates, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information, the company said.

It comes with a BS-VI-compliant 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine, and will be available in manual and auto gear shift transmission options.

