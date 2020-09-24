Maruti Suzuki unveils vehicle subscription programme

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched its vehicle subscription programme for individuals – Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru.
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.
The company has teamed up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of Orix Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities.
MSIL also has as a pilot project running in Hyderabad and Pune in partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies.
Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa. They can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months, as per their choice.
For instance, customers will pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting ₹14,463 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months.
This subscription is all inclusive and covers expenses such as maintenance, zero insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.
“The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance. Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to the customers," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.
Progressively, the company aims to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next two-three years, he added.
