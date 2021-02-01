Maruti Suzuki’s passenger car sales decline 7% YoY in January

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Country’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Monday reported a decline of 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its domestic sales to 1,03,435 units January, as compared to 1,11,060 units in corresponding month last year.
The total passenger vehicles sales declined marginally (-0.6 per cent) YoY to 1,39,002 units in January as against 1,39,844 units in same month previous year.
Sales of its highest selling segment -- compact cars (like Swift, Baleno, WagonR) declined by 8.8 per cent YoY to 76,935 units during the month as compared with 84,340 units in January 2020.
The mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) sales declined by around 3 per cent YoY to 25,153 units last month as compared with 25,885 units in January 2020.
However, sales of the utility vehicles (like Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza) grew by 45 per cent to 23,887 units during the month as against 16,460 units in January 2020.
Sales of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry also grew by around 50 per cent YoY to 3,602 units during the month as against 2,406 units in January 2020.
