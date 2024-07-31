Maruti Suzuki, India’s top carmaker by sales, posted first-quarter profit above market expectations on Wednesday, helped by increasing demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV), which sent its shares up 3.9%.

The ‘Brezza’ SUV manufacturer’s standalone profit for the April-June quarter grew 47% to ₹3,650 crore ($436 million), topping analysts’ estimates of ₹3,320 crore, per LSEG data.

Maruti is one of the first carmakers in India to report results in a quarter where car sales have hit a two-year low as India’s general elections and extreme heat hurt demand. The company’s sales also grew at their slowest pace in nine quarters.

Still, Maruti reported a 29% rise in SUV sales, enough to boost revenue by 9.8% to ₹33,875 crore.

The share of SUV sales in Maruti’s overall sales grew to 31% from 25% a year ago, making it the company’s second-biggest segment after compact cars.

Rival Mahindra & Mahindra, which also makes SUVs, posted a bigger adjusted profit earlier in the day.