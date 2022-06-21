Marzin R. Shroff steps down as CEO of Eureka Forbes

Marzin R. Shroff will step down as Managing Director and CEO of Eureka Forbes, effective August 2022. He will move to a new role as Senior Advisor to Advent International and Eureka Forbes Ltd.

In 2017, when Suresh Goklaney, the then MD, was retiring, Shroff became Eureka Forbes’s CEO. In September 2021, global private equity investor Advent International signed a definitive agreement with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to acquire a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹4,400 crore.

“Marzin has led Eureka Forbes through a strong transformative phase, helping to grow the company and build iconic brands like Aquaguard and Forbes. Marzin also led the transition process of Eureka Forbes to Advent from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and has helped to develop Eureka Forbes’ new growth strategy. Under Marzin’s leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team centred on a culture of innovation and customer service,” said a press statement.

Sahil Dalal, Managing Director at Advent, said, “Marzin helped reshape Eureka Forbes to a powerful omni-channel organisation. Under his leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team and built iconic brands centred on innovation and customer service. We look forward to continue benefitting from Marzin’s wealth of experience in his new role as a Senior Advisor.”

Marzin R. Shroff said, “ I am looking forward to continuing my work with Advent International and Eureka Forbes as Senior Advisor, where I hope to utilise my expertise and experience to navigate the current market in the new normal.