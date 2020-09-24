Massive fire reported at ONGC’s Hazira terminal, brought under control

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
A fire broke out at Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s Gas processing plant at Hazira near Surat early on Thursday triggering panic in the nearby areas.
The plant and the terminal operations were put under shutdown immediately after the incident that was reported at around 3.30 am.
In a statement, ONGC informed, “A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person.”
Sources at the ONGC’s Hazira facility informed that while there is no major damage to the assets of machinery at the plant, the cause of the fire will be investigated. Primarily it was found that a rupture in a pipeline at one of the gas terminals triggered a blast which caused the fire. The pipeline transports gas from Uran to Mumbai.
The mobile video grabs of the fire taken from a distance by unknown persons showed massive flames fuming in the sky. Reports suggest the blasts were heard as far as 10 km from the site.
ONGC’s Hazira facility processes gas from the Bassein gas field - off Maharashtra coast in South of Gujarat.
