MasterCard makes $30 million strategic investment in Zeta

MasterCard has invested $30 million in the banking tech unicorn Zeta, along with other investors, at a valuation of $1.5 billion. This funding is a follow-on round to the company’s Series C funding led by SoftBank in May 2021.

In addition to the funding, Zeta and Mastercard has also announced a five-year global partnership. As part of the agreement, the firms to launch credit cards with issuers worldwide on Zeta’s cloud-native, and API-ready credit processing stack.

“With Zeta’s next-gen credit card processing platform, we are rewiring how issuers launch credit card programmes by offering new paradigms over legacy mainframe systems. Amongst other benefits, our stack allows issuers to increase the lending book by composing contextual upsells using our extensive APIs and SDKs; reduce costs via pay-as-you-go SaaS billing. In Mastercard, we have a partner that is committed to undertake this journey with us and truly believes in this mission,” said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and CEO of Zeta.

“As people shop and bank online more, Mastercard is partnering with Zeta to provide issuing banks and fintech innovators with modern credit card processing capabilities at scale that will maximise the safety, security and convenience of e-commerce, online banking, and contactless transactions. By deploying Zeta’s credit processing stack, issuers will have an opportunity to grow their user base, drive higher usage and enter new geographical markets,” said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice-President, Products and Innovation, Asia-Pacific, Mastercard.

The two companies’ collaboration began in 2018 in Asia Pacific when Zeta joined Start Path, Mastercard’s global start-up engagement programme, and continues to gain momentum with Zeta recently joining the Mastercard Developers Partner Network, Engage. Through Engage, Zeta will gain access to the Mastercard network to pre-integrate or bundle products and services, including Mastercard’s Digital First and Fintech Express programmes. The programmes will look to provide instant customer KYC and verification, instant digital card issuance, provisioning, and usage.