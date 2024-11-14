Matrimony.com group has launched a new Fintech platform for wedding loans.

This creates a dedicated category for wedding loans, addressing a crucial gap in the market, according to a press release.

The platform has partnered with leading financial institutions including IDFC, Tata Capital, L&T Finance and others to offer comprehensive loan solutions.

Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com said, the company has been a gateway for happy marriages for over two decades now and trusted partners for millions who wish to find the right match.

“With WeddingLoan.com, we wish to extend our services to make the process of wedding planning, budgeting and execution simpler. Our transparent advisory led processes will ensure we protect consumer interests fully,” he said.

Offerings from WeddingLoan.com will include unbiased advice and best options; tools and guides to help customers understand the total cost of a loan, including interest; a clear breakdown of repayment schedules; no mis-selling and no loan agents.

Trained advisors from WeddingLoan.com will help borrowers find the right loan rather than simply sell products, thus nullifying any potential risk, the release said.

The company’s share price on the NSE closed at ₹668.10, up by ₹15.50 or 2.38 per cent.