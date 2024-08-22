Having offered various matrimony-related services in English for the last 24 years, the Chennai-based Matrimony.com, a matchmaking firm, has forayed into regional languages with TamilMatrimony in Tamil language and KeralaMatrimony in Malayalam. This will be useful to those who don’t know how to read and write English, said Murugavel Janakiraman, Managing Director and CEO, Matrimony.com Ltd.

The service in regional languages were launched on Wednesday, he told businessline. Depending up on its success, the company plans to launch in other regional languages, he added.

Degrowth

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, the company reported a flattish net profit of ₹14 crore on a marginal dip in revenue to ₹121 crore (₹123 crore). For the first time in many years, there was a decline in Y-o-Y revenue growth. Auspicious days have been half of what they were in quarter one of last year, affecting the growth. In Q2, there will be a marginal dip due to seasonality and lower billing. However, things should grow from the third quarter, he said.

Launched in 2000, BharatMatrimony is the flagship brand of Matrimony.com. It comprises a network of 17 regional portals, including TamilMatrimony and KeralaMatrimony, with nearly 8 million subscribers.

Matrimony.com will launch Luv.com next month to help people look for a lover in the virtual mode.

The company will do the selfie verification (live video) ,and ID verification is mandatory to avoid catphishing (when someone creates a fake identity to trick others online) or scammers (who use email or text messages to trick a person into giving them your personal and financial information) can use the platform.

“We already launched MeraLuv.com, an an exclusive dating app for Indian Americans in the US,” he said.

At close, the company’s share price on the BSE ended at ₹728.95, down by 2.43 p er cent.