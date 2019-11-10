Matrimony.com Q2 net dips 40 per cent

Matrimony.com reported a 40 per cent decline in the second quarter net profit to Rs 7.8 crore. The company’s net profit for the same quarter last year stood at Rs 13.1 crore. “Q2 growth was affected due to seasonality. We are working on many actionable insights to improve customer acquisition, engagement and conversion. This will help us to increase value and enhance the growth momentum,” Murugavel Janakiraman, CMD, Matrimony.com, said. Revenue, , grew by 5.3 per cent to Rs 92.2 crore, while billings grew by 2.2 per cent to Rs 88.1 crore (Rs 86.2 crore).