Companies

Matrimony.com Q2 net dips 40 per cent

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 10, 2019 Published on November 10, 2019

Matrimony.com reported a 40 per cent decline in the second quarter net profit to Rs 7.8 crore. The company’s net profit for the same quarter last year stood at Rs 13.1 crore. “Q2 growth was affected due to seasonality. We are working on many actionable insights to improve customer acquisition, engagement and conversion. This will help us to increase value and enhance the growth momentum,” Murugavel Janakiraman, CMD, Matrimony.com, said. Revenue, , grew by 5.3 per cent to Rs 92.2 crore, while billings grew by 2.2 per cent to Rs 88.1 crore (Rs 86.2 crore).

Published on November 10, 2019
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Q2 results: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd's net profit rise to Rs 22 crore