Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported a consolidated profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 of ₹11.40 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The firm had registered a consolidated profit of ₹11.70 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the profit of the company slipped to ₹46.67 crore from ₹53.59 crore registered last financial year.

The total income on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review increased to ₹119.96 crore from ₹116.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated total income grew to ₹480.15 crore from ₹452.43 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, chairman and managing director Murugavel Janakiraman said, "We improved on the quarter-on-quarter momentum."

"With our ongoing initiatives, we expect to have a good start in the coming year along with accelerating profits," he said.

The consolidated billing during the quarter grew by 8.6 per cent to ₹121 crore while for the year ending March 31, 2023, it stood at ₹458 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent (₹5 per equity share of par value of ₹ 5 each), subject to the approval of shareholders, the statement said.