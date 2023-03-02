Matter, an electric vehicle company that recently launched its first EV bike—Matter AERA—will start bookings in the next 30 days and deliveries will be made in the first quarter of FY24.

The company will be raising around $75 million to fund its expansion, including setting up another plant, Mohal Lalbhai, founder and CEO of Matter Group, told businessline.

Matter AERA will be available in four variants: AERA 4000, AERA 5000, AERA 5000+, and AERA 6000+.

“Currently, we are starting with AERA 5000, and AERA 5000+, which are priced at ₹1,43,000 and ₹ 1,53,999, respectively. The bikes have a manual transmission system, which is a highlight,” said Mohal Lalbhai.

To fast-track EV adoption, the company believes that an EV with a gearbox would help familiarise EVs with the masses. The bikes come with a power train of 10kW and offer a range of 125 km per hour speed. Overall, it weighs around 180 kg.

Both AERA 5000 and AERA 5000+ come with battery capacities of 5 kWh. It has both AC and DC charging capabilities.

“AC charging can be done via a five amp socket, while the fast charger will come in as an accessory,” noted the CEO. The company is offering a battery warranty for three years.

Additionally, the bikes come with a 7-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen operated by a 3GB RAM processor, Bluetooth connectivity, single-channel ABS, and a 9-axis IMU.

Market segment

The start-up is targeting an audience base that prefers 150-200CC bikes in Tier I and II cities.

“We will start with 24 districts, covering major metros across the country such as Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Bombay, and tier two cities including Baroda and Ahmedabad.”

“As for our current production capacity, it is 60,000 units annually, and we intend to achieve that number once we start our deliveries.”

Also read: Bajaj Auto launches Chetak Premium 2023 edition

Matter is opting for a dealership model of distribution, with around 20 dealers on the list right now, and aims to have 100 touchpoints by the end of FY24. Service and repair of the EVs will be done at the dealership sites.

Manufacturing

Matter claims core competencies in design, testing, validation, and assembly. The manufacturing of the motors, battery packs, and assembly of the vehicle is done in-house, said the CEO.

“The components are outsourced through vendors. We give them the designs, and they make them for us and send them back to us for assembly.”

The company has invested $30 million to date and raised $20 million in its last round. As it intends to expand its manufacturing footprint, it will be raising another round of funds. “We will raise $75 million during the first quarter of FY24 for expansion.” Its current manufacturing facility is in Ahmedabad.

As for the location of the new facility, he said that a lot is happening across the country, with many states offering various incentives, and therefore they will decide on the location based on the market response.

Matter also has a subsidiary called Matter Energy, which manufactures lithium-ion batteries for internal consumption and supplies them to other players, such as Luminous, to whom it supplies inverter batteries.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit