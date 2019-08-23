Mauritius ends fuel purchase pact with MRPL

Mauritius has not renewed its fuel import pact with the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, ending the more than a decade old deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter said this week.

MRPL had been annually supplying about 1.1 million tonnes of refined oil products including gasoil, jet fuel, gasoline and fuel oil to State Trading Corp Mauritius since 2006.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh declined to comment on the matter when asked on Wednesday.

Mauritius will be buying refined oil products from trader Vitol and PetroChina, its Commerce and Industry Minister Ashit Kumar Gungah told lawmakers on Aug. 13.

“Compared to the proposal of MRPL for the supply of both clean and dirty petroleum products, procurement from the two selected suppliers, namely Vitol Bahrain E.C. and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd, represents a savings of around 309 million Mauritian rupees ($8.57 million) for the six months period,” Guangah said.