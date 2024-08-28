Max Factor, the iconic Hollywood makeup brand, has entered India’s brick-and-mortar retail sector through a strategic collaboration with Shoppers Stop, announced on August 28, 2024.

The partnership aims to expand Max Factor’s presence to 70 Shoppers Stop outlets across India by year-end, focusing on key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The shares of Shoppers Stop Limited were trading at ₹808.25 up by ₹20.90 or 2.65% at 2:23 pm today on the BSE.

The collaboration will feature exclusive Max Factor products, including new launches and limited-edition collections. Customers can expect in-store experiences such as product trials, workshops, masterclasses, and personalized consultations. The brand will also be available online through shoppersstop.com and ssbeauty.in.

Biju Kassim, CEO Beauty, Shoppers Stop said, ”We are thrilled to partner with House of Beauty to bring Max Factor to the Indian market, marking a significant step in Shoppers Stop’s journey towards premiumisation. This strategic collaboration leverages our established customer base and robust retail infrastructure to offer an unparalleled shopping experience.”

“Max Factor’s high-quality products perfectly align with our product portfolio. We believe this partnership will not only elevate the beauty retail landscape in India but also foster a loyal community of beauty enthusiasts, driving long-term growth and success.”

Sanjali Giri, Chief Business Officer, House of Beauty, added, “Max Factor X Shopper’s Stop is the perfect collaboration to provide the best in beauty products to a steadfast & discerning Indian consumer. We are confident that this partnership will create a dynamic and compelling presence for the brand in the market.”

This move marks a significant step in Max Factor’s expansion into the Indian market, leveraging Shoppers Stop’s established customer base and retail infrastructure to enhance its visibility and accessibility.

