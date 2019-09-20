Max Fashion launches 300th store in India

Max Fashion has launched its 300th store in India with the addition of a store at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Marking the occasion as one of the many milestones, the store was inaugurated by Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi.

Max has seen a rapid growth since its inception. In 2006, the brand forayed into retail in India opening its first store at Indore. Today the brand has a presence in over 100 cities and serves more than 100 million customers a year.

Sumit Ghildiyal, Vice President, Retail Operations , Max Fashion said, “The launch of 300th MAX store in India and 39th store in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is just the beginning as we are focussed to achieve many more milestones.”

Max is pursuing a strategy of "Any time – Anywhere," Omni-channel approach and has a dedicated app. The app has garnered a net base of 6.7 million users in recent times.