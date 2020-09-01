Max Healthcare posts ₹355-crore net loss in Q1

Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL) has reported a net loss of ₹355 crore owing to the Covid-19 pandemic during the first quarter of the current fiscal, ended June 30. In the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, it had made a modest profit of ₹9 crore, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The gross Q1 revenue of the firm stood at ₹610 crore as against ₹1,059 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

MHIL, listed on the NSE and the BSE on August 21, said despite the Covid-19 impact, it managed to maintain a stable cash position during the quarter, largely on the back of collections from government debtors and tax refunds. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at ₹371 crore.

Though occupancy during the Q1 was 45.1 per cent as compared to 72.4 per cent year-on-year, a gradual recovery was visible with 59 per cent occupancy in June, the statement said.