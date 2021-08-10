Max Healthcare profit almost doubles to ₹205 crore

The net profit of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) almost doubled quarter-on-quarter to ₹205 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, ended June 30, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The net revenue in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal was (-) 375 crore, it added.

MHIL reported a gross revenue of ₹1,385 crore in Q1FY22, which is 19 per cent higher QoQ and 124 per cent higher YoY. The revenue included ₹136 crore earned from Covid-19 vaccinations and antibody tests, the statement said.

Network Operating EBITDA improved to ₹360 crore against a loss of ₹22 crore in Q1 last year and ₹263 crore last quarter(Q4FY21).This is the highest ever quarterly operating EBITDA and represents a third consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth, both in absolute and margin terms.

The operating EBITDA margin stood at 27.2 per cent for the quarter, up from (-) 3.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter in FY21.This is 309 basis points higher than the 24.1 per cent of the previous quarter.

Financial performance improved over the trailing quarter despite a drop in ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed) by 8.2 per cent. Margin expansion was driven by high overall occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in Covid-19 vaccination in the initial six weeks post launch on May 1, which touched a high of approximately 48,600 vaccinations per day. The significant improvement in operating EBITDA is also attributed to gains from augmentation of clinical programmes and structural cost savings undertaken in last two fiscal years.

Nearly 11,000 Covid-19 patients were treated in the in-patient department at network hospitals during the quarter. Covid-19 admissions increased significantly in the first half of the quarter, followed by a rapid reduction in the second half.