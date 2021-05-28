Max Healthcare Q4 net profit rises to ₹109 crore

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) has posted a quantum leap in net profit to ₹109 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 30, 2021, compared to ₹45 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.
During the quarter, the private sector healthcare services firm’s gross revenue rose to ₹1,159 crore, from ₹1,100 crore shown during the corresponding year-ago period. Its net debt fell to ₹544 crore following a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) from ₹2,102 crore recorded in previous year quarter, the company said in a statement.
In March, the company had raised ₹1,200 crore through a QIP.
MHIL Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said, “With ample room to scale up existing occupancies and improved international revenue share post abatement of the second surge of Covid-19, the fourth quarter results in a way indicate the trajectory our network is geared for in terms of future performance”.
“Overall, we closed FY21 with ₹3,629 crore in net revenue and recorded the highest annual operating EBITDA of ₹636 crore, despite a challenging year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The QIP fortified our balance sheet for pursing inorganic growth. Besides serving on the frontline on Covid-19, we operationalised one of the largest vaccination centres (at BLK-Max Hospital) in the country spread over 1.65-acre in a matter of 48 hours in the National Capital. This centre alone has a capacity to administer about 10,000 vaccines daily,” he added.
As of May 15, 2021, the company treated over 31,000 Covid-19 patients at hospitals and 3,500 patients at home and extended care facilities, conducted 5.4 lakh RT-PCR tests and administered 1.4 lakh Covid-19 vaccines.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...