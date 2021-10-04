Max Healthcare to set up two hospitals in Gurugram

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL), will expand its bed capacity in the NCR region by adding two hospitals of 500 beds each in Gurugram. The company said that its board on Monday has approved the expansion plan.
“Two land parcels measuring approximately 6.11 acres and approximately 5.26 acres are being allotted by HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post successful bid by the company in a recent HUDA auction and are located in the heart of Gurugram abutting well populated areas of Sectors 53 on the Golf Course Road and Sector 56 just minutes away from the other location,” the release said.
Currently, Max Healthcare runs a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram. A letter of intent (LoI) was issued to this effect by HSVP on October 1, 2021, the release further added. The hospitals, once operational, will also cater to economically weaker sections of the society at concessional rates.
“Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients travelling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases. The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding 1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will further strengthen our presence in NCR,”Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare said.
the company recently announced expansion at its Saket Complex in New Delhi, post acquiring exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a 500-bed hospital to be built on a 3.5-acre land.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...