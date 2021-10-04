Max Healthcare to set up two hospitals in Gurugram

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL), will expand its bed capacity in the NCR region by adding two hospitals of 500 beds each in Gurugram. The company said that its board on Monday has approved the expansion plan.

“Two land parcels measuring approximately 6.11 acres and approximately 5.26 acres are being allotted by HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post successful bid by the company in a recent HUDA auction and are located in the heart of Gurugram abutting well populated areas of Sectors 53 on the Golf Course Road and Sector 56 just minutes away from the other location,” the release said.

Currently, Max Healthcare runs a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram. A letter of intent (LoI) was issued to this effect by HSVP on October 1, 2021, the release further added. The hospitals, once operational, will also cater to economically weaker sections of the society at concessional rates.

“Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients travelling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases. The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding 1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will further strengthen our presence in NCR,”Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare said.

the company recently announced expansion at its Saket Complex in New Delhi, post acquiring exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a 500-bed hospital to be built on a 3.5-acre land.