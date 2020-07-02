Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Max India, part of Analjit Singh founded Max Group, on Thursday said it has allotted fresh shares to existing shareholders of erstwhile Max India, post demerger.
The share allotment is an integral part of the demerger and listing process. Each new ‘Max India’ shareholder has been allotted one share of a face value ₹10 for every five shares of a face value of ₹2 held in erstwhile Max India.
In June, Max India shareholders were also allotted 99 shares of Max Healthcare of a face value of ₹10 each for every 100 shares of face value of ₹ 2 each held in erstwhile Max India, it added.
The allotment of shares of Max Healthcare and new ‘Max India’ is the penultimate step before the shares are relisted for trading on the two stock exchanges NSE and BSE in August 2020, Max India said.
The company’s shares are not being traded on the stock exchanges currently as a part of the defined demerger process, it added.
The relisting of Max Healthcare and new ‘Max India’ are a part of the comprehensive scheme announced last year, that involved a series of transactions including demerger of Radiant’s healthcare assets into Max Healthcare which resulted in KKR backed Radiant Healthcare acquiring a majority stake in Max Healthcare.
We are in the final stages of the demerger process of Max India. The relisting of new ‘Max India’ expected in August will offer an opportunity for investors to invest in the sunrise sector of holistic senior care in India, which is operated under the ‘Antara’ brand,” Max Group Vice-Chairman and Max India MD Mohit Talwar said.
The new ‘Max India’ is a holding company of two businesses Max Group’s Senior Care business ‘Antara’ and a skilling company, ‘Max Skill First’, the statement said.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...