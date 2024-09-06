Maxion Wheels, a global leader in manufacturing wheels for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles, celebrated the launch of its first Formare program in Asia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Formare Learning Center in Pune. India is the third country to adopt the Formare academic scholarship initiative, following its success in Brazil and Mexico.

In partnership with the Iochpe Foundation from Brazil and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the Formare program aims to support India’s Economic Weaker Section (EWS) youth, aligning with the government’s skill development initiatives. The program offers underprivileged students a unique blend of academic education and hands-on industry training.

Twenty-six Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students were selected for the two-year program, which began in July with university classes at SPPU. These students will now continue their professional training at Kalyani Maxion Wheels’ manufacturing facility in Pune. The program aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and improve their career prospects, contributing to India’s broader goal of empowering economically weaker communities through education and vocational training. Maxion Wheels’ expansion of the Formare initiative into India reflects the company’s commitment to fostering education and skill development globally.

“The launch of Formare in India is a special moment for our company – a true testament to Iochpe-Maxion’s dedication to transforming lives through education and opportunity,” stated Marcos Oliveira, President and CEO of Iochpe-Maxion, and Chairman of the Board, Iochpe Foundation. “For more than 35 years, we have successfully connected classroom learning with real-world workplace experiences for thousands of students in Brazil and Mexico and are excited now to bring this successful program and social benefits to India.”

“People and culture are at the center of everything we do, from the wellbeing and inclusion of our employees to the social and environmental needs of those who live in our communities,” said Pieter Klinkers, CEO of Maxion Wheels. “The primary objective of Formare is to enhance the employability of underprivileged youth, and in this case, for the Pune region. I’m proud of the company and many Formare volunteers who work tirelessly to create a better shared future for us all.”