MaxiVision, Aswini Netralayam form JV for eye care chain in AP

MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals and Narasaraopet-based Aswini Netralayam have formed a joint venture for setting up super speciality eyecare chain in various towns in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing this in a press conference here on Sunday, GSK Velu, Chairman, MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals said, “With the new joint ventures MaxiVision has emerged as a leader in the eye care sector in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

Aswini Netralayam is one of the largest eye care service providers in Narsaraopet, with Super Speciality technology, and specialists.

The new JV will be known as MaxiVision Dr Ramalinga Reddy Eye Hospitals and commence operations from December 2021.

AAV Ramalinga Reddy, Managing Director, Aswini Netralayam said: “After the bifurcation of the State, and emerging new towns, and populations, the need for eye care is growing in all pockets of these two States.”