Maxvolt Energy Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of lithium battery packs, said on Thursday that it has doubled its production capacity in line with growing sales during the festive season.

From 21 megawatt hour (MWh) in the last season to 42.5 MWh now, Maxvolt rejigged its state-of-the-art plant at Ghaziabad to expedite the deliveries. The company supplies battery packs to electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS) and medical devices.

The company places a strong emphasis on reusability, striving to extend the lifespan of old batteries through innovative techniques. The brand perceives that the festive season is the right time to convey its values, which promote both sustainability and reusability in the changing industrial landscape.

Since Maxvolt introduced many attractive offers to boost sales during the festival season, the rise in demand is well-anticipated. Customer incentives such as a 3-month extended warranty (36 months + 3 months) on electric scooter lithium batteries and a discount of up to ₹5,000 in exchange for an old lithium battery bring consumers closer to the brand already excelling in the Indian market with flying colours.

With its commitment to innovation and quality, Maxvolt aims to develop world-class lithium battery architectures for various sectors, including electric bikes, scooters, and solar energy systems, while adhering to global compliance and technological advancements.