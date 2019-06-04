Maxxis India to supply scooter tyres to Hero MotoCorp

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Maxxis India on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp to supply scooter tyres through an original equipment manufacturing association.
As a part of this association, Maxxis will supply M6000 front and rear tyres, which are designed to provide extra strength and safety to scooters, the company said in a statement.
“It is a big step towards realising our vision of capturing 15 per cent of India’s 2-wheeler tyre market by 2023...This association will be pivotal to our overall growth and help us achieve our target to triple our production volume in FY19,” Maxxis India Plant Head Chun-Hsuan Liu said.
The first consignment has already been rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, the statement said. “The Sanand facility is equipped with technologies of the future that enable us to produce world class quality products,” Liu added.
The company said India is expected to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top five tyre manufactures in the world by 2026. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and the Middle East countries in the coming years.
Maxxis said it has plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.
