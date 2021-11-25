MB Power, ACC to move fly ash via rail in MP

ACC., an Holcim group company, has started sourcing conditioned fly ash from MB Power for its plant at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh.

MB Power will transport the fly ash from its flagship thermal power plant at Jaithari in Madhya Pradesh to ACC Cement, thus ensuring proper utilisation of fly ash.

MB Power’s Anuppur facility is among the first few facilities in the country to undertake such an initiative.

The first rake of fly ash was flagged off from the Shadol Division of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajeev Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Shahdol Division said the move is a solution to many complex problems in the locality from traffic to the environment.

Large quantities of ash can be transported at a time using the rail-mode. Moreover, this mode of fly ash transportation is not only cost-effective, speedy, and time-saving, but eco-friendly as well.

While 20 tonnes of ash can be transported at a time through an ash transport bulker, about 3,500-4,000 tonnes of ash can be carried by rail at a time.

ACC’s sustainability strategy focuses on Climate, Circular Economy, Water, Nature and Communities. Moving Fly ash by rail-mode is one of them, said the company.