MBD Group appoints Parmeet Singh Nayar as VP, operations

Hospitality firm MBD Group on Monday announced the appointment of Parmeet Singh Nayar as Vice-President, Operations and General Manager, Hospitality.

His role would include focus on the growth of MBD Hospitality in Indian market and oversee the performance of the Group's hotels in the region, including Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana.

Earlier, Nayar has held managerial positions with hotel chains like Shangri-La and Hilton. He has also served as as Executive Director and General Manager with the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel between 2009 and 2013.

"Around 30 years of hospitality experience with global brands, Parmeet is precisely the right candidate for the position of VP Operations and General Manager Hospitality. He will also play a vital role and work in conjunction with a superbly motivated team to position MBD Express by MBD Group as a successful budget hotel chain for the Indian market.” said Sonica Malhotra, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group.