MCA rolls out web form SPICe+ for incorporation of companies

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has come out with the format of the new web form — SPICe+ — for incorporation of companies. The web form — issued as part of the Centre’s Ease of Doing Business initiative — has replaced the existing SPICe form.
The 22-page integrated web form will, among other things, offer 10 services by three Central Government Ministries and Departments (Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Department of Revenue in the Finance Ministry) and one State Government (Maharashtra). The web form will help save many procedures, time and cost for starting a business in India. It would be applicable for incorporation of all new companies with effect from February 15.
The Ministry has also come up with an AGILE PRO form, part of SPICe+, for GSTIN/ EPFO/ ESIC/ Profession Tax/ Bank Account.
SPICe+ has two parts — Part A for name reservation for new companies and Part B offering a bouquet of services including incorporation, DIN allotment, mandatory issue of PAN, mandatory issue of TAN, mandatory issue of EPFO and ESIC registration and mandatory opening of bank account for the company(through the AGILE PRO linked web form) besides allotment of GSTIN (if applied for).
The Ministry also said the RUN service will be applicable only for change of name of an existing company with effect from February 15.
