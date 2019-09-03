Companies

MCA sets up expert committee for valuation professionals

K R Srivats New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

IBBI Chairman M S Sahoo to head the expert committee for valuation professionals. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

Framework for regulation and development of valuation professionals in the offing

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has set up a eight member 'Committee of Experts' to examine the need for an institutional framework for regulation and development of valuation professionals. The Panel would be headed by IBBI Chairman M S Sahoo.

It would also cover the regulatory architecture, including the extent of self-regulation and statutory regulation, governance of the regulatory institutions, monitoring of the conduct and performance of valuers and disciplinary mechanism.

The Committee will look at a mechanism for development of a cadre of valuers, including the current practitioners and freshers who wish to have a career in valuation profession. It will also cover aspects such as provision of valuation services, including market structure, valuation standards.

Besides Sahoo, the members of the Panel include the Presidents of the three professional institutes - ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI; B Sriram, former MD & CEO of IDBI Bank; Prof. R Narayanaswamy, Professor, IIM Bangalore and Ajay Bahl, Founding Partner, AZB & Partners, a law firm.

Published on September 03, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maruti Suzuki cuts vehicle production by 34% in August