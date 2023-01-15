The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,07,224.82 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 360.81 points or 0.60 per cent.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of TCS rallied ₹59,349.81 crore to ₹12,34,637.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys jumped ₹22,997.16 crore to ₹6,32,684.95 crore.

Infosys had on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit for the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of "constraints" in certain verticals amid slowing global economy.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed ₹10,514.42 crore to ₹6,16,004.09 crore and that of HDFC gained ₹4,904.87 crore to ₹4,78,922.89 crore. LIC added ₹3,668.5 crore taking its mcap to ₹4,50,782.59 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank surged ₹3,624.89 crore to ₹8,92,754.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹2,165.17 crore to ₹6,09,305.82 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹47,290.7 crore to ₹16,69,280.55 crore. Bharti Airtel's market valuation declined by ₹17,373.86 crore to ₹4,25,982.59 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped ₹490.85 crore to ₹5,35,521.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.

