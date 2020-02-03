McDonald’s chooses Agrawal Group as licensee partner for North and East

Strap: Agrawal Group is one of the key bottling partners for Coca-Cola in India

American burger chain McDonald’s has appointed Sanjeev Agrawal as the new Developmental Licensee for the North and Eastern region in India.

Agrawal is Chairman of the MM Agrawal Group, which has business interests in various sectors and is also one of the key bottling partners for Coca-Cola in India, through its group company Moon Beverages.

“McDonald’s and Agrawal are committed to work together to create more exciting experiences for our customers in North and East India by modernising our restaurants, enhancing digital consumer engagement, and offering more personalised service and menu items tailored to their local flavour. He is the right strategic partner for McDonald’s to grow our brand presence in the North and East India,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s stated.

Seeking nod

Last year, the American burger chain bought 50 per cent stake of its former partner, Vikram Bakshi, in their JV company — Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL), in an out-of-court settlement, ending a bitter legal tussle. So far, CPRL has been running the McDonald’s branded restaurants in North and East India.

This development also comes at a time when McDonald’s and Bakshi are seeking approval from the National Company Appellate Tribunal for their out-of-court settlement and vacation of its previous orders.

The company spokesperson told BusinessLine, “McDonald’s remains a shareholder of CPRL and continues to hold the shares that were acquired from Vikram Bakshi and his holding company in CPRL. We cannot comment on the ongoing proceedings.” The company added that its senior executive, Robert Hunghanfoo, will continue to head CPRL.