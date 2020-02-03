McDonald’s chooses Agrawal Group as licensee partner for North and East

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Strap: Agrawal Group is one of the key bottling partners for Coca-Cola in India
American burger chain McDonald’s has appointed Sanjeev Agrawal as the new Developmental Licensee for the North and Eastern region in India.
Agrawal is Chairman of the MM Agrawal Group, which has business interests in various sectors and is also one of the key bottling partners for Coca-Cola in India, through its group company Moon Beverages.
“McDonald’s and Agrawal are committed to work together to create more exciting experiences for our customers in North and East India by modernising our restaurants, enhancing digital consumer engagement, and offering more personalised service and menu items tailored to their local flavour. He is the right strategic partner for McDonald’s to grow our brand presence in the North and East India,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s stated.
Last year, the American burger chain bought 50 per cent stake of its former partner, Vikram Bakshi, in their JV company — Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL), in an out-of-court settlement, ending a bitter legal tussle. So far, CPRL has been running the McDonald’s branded restaurants in North and East India.
This development also comes at a time when McDonald’s and Bakshi are seeking approval from the National Company Appellate Tribunal for their out-of-court settlement and vacation of its previous orders.
The company spokesperson told BusinessLine, “McDonald’s remains a shareholder of CPRL and continues to hold the shares that were acquired from Vikram Bakshi and his holding company in CPRL. We cannot comment on the ongoing proceedings.” The company added that its senior executive, Robert Hunghanfoo, will continue to head CPRL.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...