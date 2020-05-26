Companies

McDonald’s India introduces Contactless Take-Out Service for customers

Mumbai | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

As India looks is going through a phased recovery from the Covid-19 led lockdowns, Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India has launched Contactless Take-Out service in select cities, in compliance with local government regulations.

The company mentioned in its official release that the move is aimed at providing a safe, hygienic, and convenient food take-out option to customers who step out of their homes to avail of essential services.

As a part of this service, customers can place their take-out orders from their preferred restaurant (i.e. store) location on the McDelivery app, pay online and pick up the order from the restaurant take-out counters on their way home or on their way to work.

The entire process of placing and collecting the order is safe, contactless, and ensures adequate social distancing every step of the way, the company mentioned.

Speaking on the announcement, Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development, said in an official statement: “Our customers’ safety has been and will continue to be our top priority. Through the launch of this contactless take-out service, we are giving our customers a convenient way of getting safe and hygienic food when they step out to get essentials. In the view of the current situation, we have not only strengthened the safety and hygiene processes across our operations but have also ensured that equally stringent processes are being followed by our partners including suppliers and delivery aggregators.”

McDonald’s claimed that it is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring even more rigorous measures for hygiene during this health crisis. The company was one of the first QSR brands to introduce contactless delivery, and today is delivering out of more than 150 delivery hubs, it further stated.

How can you avail Contactless Take-Out Service?

  • Open the McDelivery app and select the take-out option
  • Select the preferred store to place an order
  • Order the meal and pay online
  • Collect the order at the store take-out point in a safe and contactless manner
