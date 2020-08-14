McDonald’s India (North & East) partners DotPe for contactless ordering

Gurgaon-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe has partnered with McDonald’s India – North and East. The platform is currently offering its digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway in all the restaurants of McDonald’s across Delhi NCR, according to an official release of the company.

A technology start-up, DotPe provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to restaurants and F&B brands.

The start-up is assisting restaurants by offering its QR code & WhatsApp-based SCAN-ORDER-PAY solution with direct communication & digital ordering management technology.

As part of its association with McDonald’s India – North and East, DotPe has placed QR code across all key restaurants, where the store managers will be guiding the customers on how to use it.

Customers can scan the QR code prominently displayed in the restaurants from their mobile phones and can view the menu through their phone browsers just like an e-commerce catalog, DotPe said in the release.

The customers can order from the catalog and can make the payment through the phone using any medium including UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, or card.

The order-related communication will further take place over the customer’s WhatsApp number, from the WhatsApp business account of McDonald’s. Once the order is ready, customers can simply pick up their order from the counter as takeaway or dine-in in the restaurant.

Speaking on the association, Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder and CEO, DotPe, said: “Since social distancing is the new normal, customer safety remains the prime importance for every restaurant and brand. By using our QR Code & WhatsApp based Scan Order Pay solution, customers can avoid multiple human interventions, maintain social distancing norms and safety while dining in and/or ordering takeaways. We are quite thrilled to team up with McDonald’s. We are confident in seeing significant business upticks, given the relevance of our solution to the current times.’’

Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India), said in the official release: “Our priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and providing a safe, yet convenient experience, whether it is dine-in or take away. With DotPe’s Scan-Order-Pay technology, we are committed to providing a safe and contactless experience to our customers.”

DotPe aims to onboard 1 million merchants over the next few months to leverage its contactless dining solution and revolutionise retail and dining in the country.