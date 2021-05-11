McDonald's North & East appoints new leadership team

McDonald’s India-North & East, operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd, has appointed a new leadership team to drive future growth. On Tuesday, the restaurant chain said it has appointed Rajeev Ranjan as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Rajeev Goel as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Both the leaders will step into their respective roles with immediate effect, following the retirement of Robert Hunghanfoo, head of CPRL and report to Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Developmental Licensee, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd,” the statement added.

Ranjan, who is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in FMCG and the food and beverage industry, has been tasked with leading McDonald’s Restaurant Operations, marketing, supply chain & quality assurance and Information Technology in the North and East region. “With his experience in building high-performing teams and delivering growth, he will also take a central role in aligning employee processes and systems to match company’s plans while driving growth in the core business and strengthening the brand’s reputation,” the company added.

Meanwhile, Goel will lead the financial strategy, development and legal activities, restaurant modernisation and expansion to support sustainable, long-term growth for McDonald’s brand in the North and East region, the company added.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Developmental Licensee, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., said, “It is an extremely important time as we look forward to redefining the McDonald’s experience in the North and East region. Aligning key day-to-day functions under Rajeev Ranjan’s leadership ensures McDonald’s will continue to build on the key brand attributes, including taste and quality of the food, value, commitment to families and kids, convenience and a consistent McDonald’s experience. Likewise, Rajeev Goel will ensure financial resilience and appropriate investments in our continuing growth.”