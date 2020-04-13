McDonald’s, Paytm join hands to deliver food to healthcare workers in Mumbai

Fast-food company McDonald’s India has collaborated with Paytm, India’s digital payments & financial services platform, to distribute hygienic food to healthcare workers in Mumbai. The two companies collaborated to distribute close to 600 McDonald’s burgers in a safe and contactless manner to the healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital, Juhu, as per the company’s official release.

Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s (West and South), said, “We thank Paytm for this partnership. These frontline workers are the real heroes who are selflessly working through this crisis to keep us and our families safe. This is just a small gesture to show our solidarity and support for them. We are deeply indebted to these healthcare workers and salute them for their efforts.”

The American fast-food company further mentioned that in the last two weeks, it has associated with multiple organizations across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad to help 10,000 frontline workers, daily-wage earners, and slum dwellers.

Commenting on the service, Siddharth Pandey, Vice President - Paytm said, "We are happy that McDonald's is working with us on this great initiative. The healthcare professionals fighting on the frontline of this battle against COVID-19 need all the support they can get during these extraordinary times. We will always be indebt for the exceptional service they are doing for mankind. This is the least we can do for them. We will keep on adding cities where we will supply these kits."