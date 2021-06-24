McNROE Consumer’s Ankit Daga set to launch new FMCG venture

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Ankit Daga, second generation of the promoter family of McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, along with co-founder Sushant Panda is launching a new FMCG venture offering natural and chemical-free products called Brand Nourish Pvt Ltd.
It will be offering a range of homecare, personal care and babycare products under the brand, PUER. The move comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly turning to natural products, a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic.
Ankit Daga, Co-Founder and Director of Brand Nourish said, “The new age consumers are evolving and questioning the status-quo. There are a lot of conversations happening around natural and chemical-free products and the awareness levels are growing not just in metros but also in smaller towns and cities. PUER has been conceptualised with the thought process of creating products that are not only valued for utility but enhances the consumers lifestyle by offering natural and non-toxic products.”
Also read: Prices of daily essentials spike by up to 40%
“By the end of this month, we plan to launch the home care and personal care range of products with about 14 SKUs. By the end of July, we plan to expand our product portfolio with the launch of the babycare range,” he added.
The products under brand PUER will include liquid detergents, floor cleaners, sanitisers and handwashes, among others.
Sushant Panda, Co-founder, Brand Nourish said that the new venture is being launched adopting the direct-to-consumer model at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly switching to digital platforms for purchases. “While we are starting as a D2C brand, we would like to have a strong presence across channels. We will partner with other marketplaces in the coming months. We would also launch our products on the retail shelves across modern trade and general trade stores in the next few months,” he added.
Also read:How leading FMCG firms are getting on the D2C bandwagon
The venture will leverage on the manufacturing strengths of the McNROE Consumer Products as well as third-party vendors. “Our goal is to build a brand with strong credibility and grow its reach in terms of the number of households looking at the funnel of affordability. We believe the D2C model will enable us to scale up faster than traditional FMCG model as we will focus on a capital-light strategy,” Daga said adding that the products will be priced at a premium than the mass brands.
Panda added that while the categories such as liquid detergents are highly competitive, the company will focus on offering clearly differentiated products that are not only formulated with natural ingredients but are also as efficacious as other chemical-laden counterparts.
