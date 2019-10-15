MCX net doubles on higher volume, gold price rise

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) net profit had doubled in the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 72 crore as compared to Rs 36 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal on the back of higher volume and jump in gold prices.

Income in the second quarter was up 55 per cent to Rs 145 crore (Rs 93 crore). Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 92 crore (Rs 45 crore).

The average daily turnover traded in commodity futures exchange increased by 40 per cent to Rs 34,526 crore (Rs 24,655 crore).

The exchange’s market share in commodity derivative space has increased to 93 per cent as against 91 per cent logged in the same period last year.