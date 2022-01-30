MCX net profit halves in Dec quarter on lower trading volume

MCX, the country's largest commodity exchange, has reported that its net profit in December quarter more than halved to ₹34 crore against ₹72 crore logged in same period last year, largely on lower trading volume.

Operating revenue decreased 11 per cent to ₹90 crore.

The sudden ban on futures and options trading in few agriculture commodities by the Government had impacted investors sentiment and led to lower trading volume.

Average daily turnover

The average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures was down at ₹24,556 crore ( ₹32,684 crore).

On the other hand, the ADT of options increased multi-fold to ₹8,610 crore ( ₹808 crore).

Ebitda in the quarter decreased by 28 per cent to ₹53 crore ( ₹73 crore).

MCX’s market share in commodity futures turnover during April-December stood at 93 per cent. Total quantity of 18,346 tonnes (11,408 tonnes) of base metals was delivered in the December quarter.